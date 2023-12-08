Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad amid Gaza war

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Salvoes of rockets were launched Friday at the US embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the mission said, the latest in a flurry of such attacks amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"A multi-rocket attack was launched at US and Coalition forces in the vicinity of Union III and the Baghdad embassy complex" without causing any reported casualties or damage, a US official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.