Rockets Fired At US Embassy In Baghdad Amid Gaza War

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Salvoes of rockets were launched Friday at the US embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the mission said, the latest in a flurry of such attacks amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"A multi-rocket attack was launched at US and Coalition forces in the vicinity of Union III and the Baghdad embassy complex" without causing any reported casualties or damage, a US official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

