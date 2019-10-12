Rockets Fired From Syria Kill 8 Civilians in South Turkey - Reports

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A mortar and rocket attack from Syria killed eight civilians and hurt 35 others in the southern Turkish district of Nusaybin in the Mardin region on Friday, media reported.

The Mardin governor's office blamed the attack on Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Kurdish YPG group and the Kurdistan Worker's Party, according to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

Two civilians were reportedly killed and two others injured by cross-border fire in the Turkish city of Suruc in the in the southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Turkey has been pressing on with an offensive on Kurdish forces since Wednesday. It is seeking to create a "safe zone" in Syria along its southern border and resettle millions of Syrian refugees there.