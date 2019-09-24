DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Two rockets have been fired towards the fortified "Green Zone" in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, landing less than one mile away from the US embassy building, media report.

An air-raid siren sounded at the US Embassy in Baghdad, the Sky news Arabia tv channel said. No casualties have been reported.

Two checkpoints in the "Green Zone" have reportedly been closed.

In May, a rocket landed in Baghdad's "Green Zone" not far from the US embassy. In August, over a dozen people were injured as a result of munitions explosions in the area.

The "Green Zone" in Baghdad is a heavily fortified area in the center of the Iraqi capital, where government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions are located.