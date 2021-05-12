Rockets Fired on Israel From Gaza Strip

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) More rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli territories, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, chairman of the political bureau of radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, announced the organization's intention to protect the interests of Palestinians in Jerusalem and respond to Israel's actions, thus defining a new balance of forces in the confrontation.

The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. During this time, more than 600 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 200 of them. Israel also delivered strikes on the Gaza Strip, which, as the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry spokesman said earlier, killed 30 people, including ten children, in two days.