TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Groups in the Gaza Strip have been firing rockets on Israel without stopping for 10 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Since 6PM, terrorist groups in Gaza have been firing rockets at Israeli civilians. Non-stop. The time is now 4AM. That's 10 hours of rocket attacks," the IDF said on Twitter.