Rockets Hit Iraq Base Hosting US Troops, 2 Injured - Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Ain Al-Assad Air Base that hosts coalition troops in Iraq was targeted by 14 rockets resulting in two personnel sustaining minor injuries and other damage which is still being assessed, the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said on Wednesday.

"Initial report: At approx. 12:30 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by 14 rockets. The rockets landed on the base & perimeter. Force protection defensive measures were activated," Marotto said in a tweet.

"Two personnel sustained minor injuries. Damage still [being] assessed. More details will be provided when become available."

Marotto added that the base, east of the Euphrates river in central Iraq, is co-located with Iraqi Security Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga forces and that attacks endanger their lives as well.

This is the second rocket attack on the Ain Al-Assad base this week alone. On Monday, the air base was hit by three rockets, resulting in no injuries or damage.