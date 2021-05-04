Rockets Hit Iraqi Air Base Hosting US Troops

An Iraqi air base hosting US troops was hit by rocket fire on Tuesday, the Iraqi security agency said, adding there were no casualties

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) An Iraqi air base hosting US troops was hit by rocket fire on Tuesday, the Iraqi security agency said, adding there were no casualties.

"Two Katysha rockets fell in an empty yard inside the Ayn al Asad air base in the Anbar province.

There were no human casualties or damage," a statement read.

Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for the top Iraqi military commander, said in June that Ayn al Asad was the only Iraqi base hosting American and international forces. The coalition withdrew from several bases in Iraq after the parliament voted last year to remove foreign troops from the country.