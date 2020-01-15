UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Troops North Of Baghdad - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Troops North of Baghdad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iraq's Taji military facility, which is located north of Baghdad and hosts US troops, was attacked on Tuesday by Katyusha rockets, Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported, citing Iraqi armed forces.

There were no casualties, the media said, adding that there also was no information on who was behind this attack.

The attack is yet another offensive that targets Iraqi bases, housing foreign troops in the country. On Sunday, the Balad airbase in the central Saladin province was hit by Katyusha rockets, and this incident left four Iraqi soldiers injured.

In late December, one American contractor was killed in a rocket attack on the Iraqi base in Kirkuk.

Iraq's Shiite militias are often behind these offensives. The situation escalated further when a US drone strike killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and senior Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in early January.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad January December Sunday Media Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.