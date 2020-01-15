Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Troops North of Baghdad - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iraq's Taji military facility, which is located north of Baghdad and hosts US troops, was attacked on Tuesday by Katyusha rockets, Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported, citing Iraqi armed forces.

There were no casualties, the media said, adding that there also was no information on who was behind this attack.

The attack is yet another offensive that targets Iraqi bases, housing foreign troops in the country. On Sunday, the Balad airbase in the central Saladin province was hit by Katyusha rockets, and this incident left four Iraqi soldiers injured.

In late December, one American contractor was killed in a rocket attack on the Iraqi base in Kirkuk.

Iraq's Shiite militias are often behind these offensives. The situation escalated further when a US drone strike killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and senior Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in early January.