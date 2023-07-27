Rockets hit Khartoum, air force base attacked

(@FahadShabbir)

Wad Madani, Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Rockets pummelled the Sudanese capital on Thursday, witnesses said, as paramilitaries attacked a key air force base north of Khartoum and claimed to have killed and wounded "dozens" of soldiers.

Residents reported "heavy artillery shelling" and fighter jets overhead the northwest of the city, while drones belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked the Wadi Seidna air base, witnesses told AFP.

The RSF said in a statement it had "destroyed three fighter jets, as well as stores of weapons, military equipment and supplies", adding that its forces had "killed or wounded dozens".

Since April 15, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been locked in a war with his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting -- concentrated in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur -- has killed more than 3,900 people and displaced more than 3.3 million.