CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Several rockets landed in the early hours of Monday in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital, where government buildings and embassies are located, Alsumaria tv reports.

There was no immediate information on possible casualties or damages.

Earlier, Alsumaria TV reported that Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi was stepping down from his post after unsuccessful attempts to get lawmakers' approval of the new government.