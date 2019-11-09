Rockets Land Near Iraqi Base Hosting US Troops - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) At least 17 rockets landed Friday near Iraq's al-Qayyarah Air Base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said.

"Seventeen missiles were fired at al-Qayyarah command in Nineveh province without causing deaths or material losses," it said in a statement seen by Iraqi television channel Rudaw.

The base is located some 40 miles south of Mosul and 186 miles north of Baghdad. Security forces are looking for whoever fired the rockets. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the launch.