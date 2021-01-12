Rockfall in Northeastern Iran Kills Two People - Reports

A rockfall caused by a recent earthquake in Iran's northeastern Razavi Khorasan province has killed two people, media reported, citing rescuers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A rockfall caused by a recent earthquake in Iran's northeastern Razavi Khorasan province has killed two people, media reported, citing rescuers.

The area was shaken by the earthquake with magnitude of 4.

2 at nearly 23:00 local time on Monday (19:30 GMT) with the center at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).

According to the IRIB broadcaster, the rockfall, presumably prompted by the earthquake, hit a car, turning it over and killing two people inside. The third victim was hospitalized with injuries.