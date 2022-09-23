UrduPoint.com

ROCOR Archbishop Says Ukraine Church Opening Parishes Abroad 'Alarming'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The decision of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to open its own parishes in other countries is "alarming," Russian Church Abroad (ROCOR) Archbishop of Montreal and Canada Gabriel (Chemodakov) told Sputnik.

"I heard this is happening now in some parts of Europe, in Germany and other countries," Gabriel said. "It is something alarming, surprising and I do not know whether it is indeed a sign that Metropolitan Onufrii (UOC primate) and his church has decided to completely go their own way and sever the ties with the church in Russia."

Gabriel emphasized that the opinion he expressed on the UOC opening parishes abroad is his own.

The archbishop noted that one such parish was established in Toronto well before the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and that he - the head of Canadian diocese - was not informed about the move in advance.

The issue of new UOC parishes abroad was discussed by the ROCOR Council of Bishops earlier this week, Gabriel said.

"We do not know yet, whether indeed this is the path that the UOC is embarking upon," Gabriel added.

On May 27, the Council of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate declared independence.

