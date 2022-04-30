ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts With Moscow Patriarchate - Archbishop

The bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) continue to maintain normal working relations with the Moscow Patriarchate despite the Western sanctions imposed against Russia, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) continue to maintain normal working relations with the Moscow Patriarchate despite the Western sanctions imposed against Russia, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik.

"Everything is still normal, we have no problems with contacting anyone," Archbishop Gabriel said.

The ROCOR, which became an independent part of the Russian Orthodox Church after the signing of the Act of Canonical Communion in 2007, remains in regular cooperation with Metropolitan Antony (Sevryuk), who is responsible for the Moscow Patriarchate parishes outside of Russia.

"If we have questions regarding any issues that we may have, our Bishop Irenei in London is in regular contact with Metropolitan Antony.

So, in that regard, I don't think anything has really changed," Archbishop Gabriel added.

Relations between Russia and the Western countries has significantly deteriorated after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine. The operation was undertaken after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it is solely targeting the country's military infrastructure.