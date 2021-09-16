UrduPoint.com

ROCOR Bishops Plan To Attend Russian Church Council In Moscow - First Hierarch

WASHNGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) All bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) are planning to participate in Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Moscow in mid-November, ROCOR's First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) told Sputnik.

"All ROCOR bishops, myself included, are planning to go," Metropolitan Hilarion said, adding that the schedule for the meeting has not yet been finalized.

Hilarion explained the schedule remains tentative because of the fluid situation with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he expressed hope the Bishops' Council will take place in mid-November as planned.

With respect to the topics planned to be discussed during the meeting, Hilarion said the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Kirill, usually makes statements on the state of the Church from the time of the last meeting to the present.

"The Patriarch usually outlines plans for the future and the importance of being together for those who are inside and outside of Russia," Hilarion added.

The ROC Holly Synod has decided that the Bishops' Council will convene in Moscow on November 15-18. The previous meeting of the Bishops' Council took place in 2017.

