ROCOR Council Of Bishops Elects Nicholas Of Manhattan As 7th First Hierarch - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 10:16 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Council of Bishops elected Nicholas (Olhovsky) of Manhattan as the seventh First Hierarch of the church, ROCOR said in a statement on Tuesday.

"His Grace Bishop Nicholas is elected First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia," the statement said.

In accordance with the Act of Canonical Communion signed on 17 May, 2007, the Council of Bishops will send the act of the election, drafted by the Counting Committee to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, with a request to bless the electee to assume the duties of the First Hierarch, the statement said.

The position of the First Hierarch become vacant after the previous primate, Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral), died in May.

