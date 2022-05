(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral), passed away, St. John the Baptish cathedral rector Victor Potapov said on Monday.

"Today, at 2:00 p.m., our dear First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion passed to the Lord," Potapov said in an email to the parish.