ROCOR First Hierarch to be Buried in Major Russian Monastery in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) will be buried in the major Russian monastery abroad on May 22, and the election of the church's new primate will take place "most likely" in September, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Hilarion passed away at the age of 74 in New York on May 16.

"The funeral will be at 10:30 Saturday morning (03.30 p.m. GMT) in Synod in New York, and then the burial will be at the Holy Trinity monastery in Jordanville, New York on Sunday at 3 p.m. (08 p.m. GMT)," Archbishop Gabriel said.

Asked about the date of the election of the new First Hierarch, he said: "We have not decided yet, but most likely in September."