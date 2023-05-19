ROCOR, Orthodox Church of America to Co-Serve Liturgy for 5th Time in History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Primates of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) and the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) will co-serve the Divine Liturgy for the fifth time in history, commemorating Memorial Day May 29 in the US state of Pennsylvania, the OCA said in a statement.

"During the Annual Memorial Day Pilgrimage at Saint Tikhon's Monastery, on Monday, May 29, 2023, His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, Primate of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) will welcome His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas, First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) for a joint celebration of the Divine Liturgy," the statement said.

This service will mark only the fifth time in history when primates of the two churches will have concelebrated the Liturgy, and the second time when they will be co-serving at a church of the OCA, it added.

The OCA underscored the significance of Metropolitans Tikhon and Nicholas concelebrating the Liturgy at the monastery founded by Saint Tikhon, Enlightener of North America, Patriarch and Confessor of Moscow. His archpastoral ministry was instrumental in the founding of both churches, the statement added.

The ROCOR was founded in the early 1920s when Russian emigres left their homeland after the Bolshevik revolution in 1917.

The OCA considers itself a descendant of the Orthodox Mission in Alaska, established by the Russian Church in 1794. The church, also known as Metropolia, was granted autocephaly by the Russian Orthodox Church in 1970.