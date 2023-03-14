UrduPoint.com

ROCOR Says Order For UOC Monks To Leave Iconic Kiev Monastery 'Flagrant Violation'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 09:33 PM

ROCOR Says Order for UOC Monks to Leave Iconic Kiev Monastery 'Flagrant Violation'

The requirement of the Ukrainian authorities for monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most revered sites in Orthodox Christianity, represents a brazen violation of their rights and freedoms, the chancellor of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The requirement of the Ukrainian authorities for monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most revered sites in Orthodox Christianity, represents a brazen violation of their rights and freedoms, the chancellor of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops told Sputnik.

On Friday, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the site by March 29 after an interdepartmental commission registered an alleged violation of the terms of the agreement on the use of state property by the monastery. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia addressed religious and international leaders with a message about the situation surrounding the 11th-century monastery. The patriarch called the decision by Ukrainian officials repressive.

"Of course, this is a flagrant violation of the rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Seizures of cathedrals, threats and all kinds of persecution have been going on now for years," archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

Founded in 1051, Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is one of the first Russian Orthodox monasteries and among the holiest sites in Orthodox Christianity, housing many architectural and holy relics.

Until the end of 2022, jurisdiction over the Lavra had been divided between Ukraine's National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve and the UOC.

Gan underscored that politicians cannot intervene in church affairs. "They can provide help, they can even express their thoughts and their opinion on different issues, or share their desires. However, they cannot dictate the Church on how it should do in its internal life," he added.

The Church has its own legislation - the sacred canons and rules. "The UOC is acting in accordance with these rules," the archpriest stated.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Kiev's demand for the monks to leave unacceptable, and said that the international community should respond accordingly.

The UOC monks have no intention of leaving the monastery, the abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel of Vyshgorod and Chernobyl, said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, the Ukrainian authorities have intensified their crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In January this year, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill with the parliament to ban the activities of "Russia-affiliated" religious organizations in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Chernobyl Kiev SITE January March Church Christian All Government Agreement Share Housing

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

8 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

17 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

17 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.