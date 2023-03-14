ROCOR Says Order for UOC Monks to Leave Iconic Kiev Monastery 'Flagrant Violation'

The requirement of the Ukrainian authorities for monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most revered sites in Orthodox Christianity, represents a brazen violation of their rights and freedoms, the chancellor of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The requirement of the Ukrainian authorities for monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most revered sites in Orthodox Christianity, represents a brazen violation of their rights and freedoms, the chancellor of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops told Sputnik.

On Friday, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the site by March 29 after an interdepartmental commission registered an alleged violation of the terms of the agreement on the use of state property by the monastery. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia addressed religious and international leaders with a message about the situation surrounding the 11th-century monastery. The patriarch called the decision by Ukrainian officials repressive.

"Of course, this is a flagrant violation of the rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Seizures of cathedrals, threats and all kinds of persecution have been going on now for years," archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

Founded in 1051, Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is one of the first Russian Orthodox monasteries and among the holiest sites in Orthodox Christianity, housing many architectural and holy relics.

Until the end of 2022, jurisdiction over the Lavra had been divided between Ukraine's National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve and the UOC.

Gan underscored that politicians cannot intervene in church affairs. "They can provide help, they can even express their thoughts and their opinion on different issues, or share their desires. However, they cannot dictate the Church on how it should do in its internal life," he added.

The Church has its own legislation - the sacred canons and rules. "The UOC is acting in accordance with these rules," the archpriest stated.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Kiev's demand for the monks to leave unacceptable, and said that the international community should respond accordingly.

The UOC monks have no intention of leaving the monastery, the abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel of Vyshgorod and Chernobyl, said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, the Ukrainian authorities have intensified their crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In January this year, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill with the parliament to ban the activities of "Russia-affiliated" religious organizations in the country.