WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) has sent at least $80,000 to support Orthodox believers in Ukraine and refugees who left the country in recent weeks, Vice President of the ROCOR Synod of Bishops Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik.

"Specific numbers are changing every minute. I know that last week the amount of money that was collected was about 40,000 Euros, and in the meantime that certainly doubled," Metropolitan Mark said.

ROCOR is continuing a fundraising campaign in order to support those affected by the conflict, and the first several tranches of humanitarian aid have been provided to the primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Onufrii and his supporters, Mark added.

"We are constantly sending humanitarian support to various places in Ukraine, to priests and bishops who distribute it among the flock. The number of trucks that we sent to Ukraine with goods, food and clothing, they are constantly running," he added.

The hierarch noted that the ROCOR's diocese in Germany is helping "many refugees" in the country from Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.