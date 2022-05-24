ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will elect the new primate of the church during the next Bishops Council in September, Synod of Bishops chancellor archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik after the meeting of the Synod on Monday.

Sixth ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) passed away at the age of 74 on May 16.

"Bishops Council will take place on September 13-21. The council is convened specifically for the election of the first hierarch," Gan said.

The election will take place at the beginning of the council, he added.

The full agenda of the council will be considered during the next meeting of the ROCOR Synod on June 30, Gan said.

"The Synod also formed a commission to receive the property of the blessedly reposed Metropolitan Hilarion," Gan added.

Metropolitan Hilarion was buried on Sunday at the major Russian convent abroad - the Holy Trinity Monastery in Jordanville, New York, where he spent a big part of his life as a seminarian and as a monk.