UrduPoint.com

ROCOR To Follow Testaments Of Founders Under New Head - Metropolitan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

ROCOR to Follow Testaments of Founders Under New Head - Metropolitan

The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will continue sticking to the testaments of its founders under the new First Hierarch, Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will continue sticking to the testaments of its founders under the new First Hierarch, Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik.

"We will try to continue working around the same lines as our predecessor did," Metropolitan Mark said.

He expressed confidence that the church, which became an autonomous part of the Moscow Patriarchate after their reunification in 2007, will strengthen its autonomy within the Russian Orthodox Church.

"We will try, at the same time, to witness Orthodoxy in the face of the whole world," he added.

On September 13, ROCOR's Council of Bishops elected Bishop Nicholas (Olhovsky) of Manhattan as the First Hierarch.

Mark, who was a de facto leader of the church during four months between the death of the previous primate Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) and the election of his successor, pointed out that the new First Hierarch was mentored by his two predecessors - Metropolitans Laurus and Hilarion.

"This means for us that he will try to continue the same steps that we have been walking up to now. He will continue along the same lines, it is important for us to keep our very peculiar situation, in which we operate, which is very unique in the world, because we are the only church body that is spread throughout the whole world," he said.

ROCOR was established by the Russian emigre in the 1920s. The church has dioceses and parishes on all continents.

Related Topics

Election World Moscow Russia Germany Berlin Same Manhattan Bishop Turkish Lira September Church All

Recent Stories

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of For ..

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of Forfeited Russian Assets to Suppo ..

6 minutes ago
 Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS rela ..

Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS related issues

6 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrested 2,427 'criminals' this mont ..

Lahore police arrested 2,427 'criminals' this month so far

6 minutes ago
 4,837 power pilferers nabbed during 2022

4,837 power pilferers nabbed during 2022

7 minutes ago
 German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtia ..

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wedne ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.