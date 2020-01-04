UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rod Stewart Accused Of Hitting Security Guard Outside Children's Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children's party

British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.

Miami, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.

The 74-year-old singer of "Maggie May" was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year's Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children's section of the resort, according to US media on Friday.

Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son, according to the police report.

The ex-singer of the Faces -- recognizable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair -- was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.

He is scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on February 5.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Fine Florida February May Family Media Event Court

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in Indonesia Ri ..

2 minutes ago

Tax collection grew 16.3% in first six months

2 minutes ago

Weekly inflation increases by 0.74 percent

2 minutes ago

Pakistani students urged to boost learning abiliti ..

3 minutes ago

Massive reshuffling, extension in KP government ca ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. airstrikes kill six north of Baghdad, day aft ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.