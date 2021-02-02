UrduPoint.com
Rodrigo Pacheco Becomes New Speaker Of Brazil's Senate - President Bolsonaro

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:40 AM

Rodrigo Pacheco Becomes New Speaker of Brazil's Senate - President Bolsonaro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, 44, has been elected the new speaker of the upper chamber of Brazil's National Congress, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced.

"... the Federal Senate elected Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (57 votes out of 81 possible) to preside over the [upper] chamber in the 2021/22 biennium," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Pacheco, a senator from the right-wing Democrats party, won the race against Simone Tebet, from the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement. Tebet got 21 votes.

The speakers of the Federal Senate and the lower house of Brazil's congress, the Chamber of Deputies, are elected for two-year terms by their colleagues.

More Stories From World

