Open Menu

Rodriguez Inspires Colombia Into Semis With 5-0 Win Over Panama

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semis with 5-0 win over Panama

Glendale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Confident Colombia marched into the semi-finals of the Copa America with an impressive 5-0 win over Panama on Saturday setting up a meeting with Brazil or Uruguay in the last four.

James Rodriguez delivered another top class performance for Colombia, creating two goals and scoring a penalty as Panama were put to the sword.

Colombia will face the winner of Saturday's last quarter-final in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The other semi-final, on Tuesday in New Jersey, will see world champions Argentina take on surprise package Canada.

Colombia went ahead in the eighth minute when Jhon Cordoba showed great strength to hold off his marker and power home a header from a Rodriguez corner.

Seven minutes later Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot after Jhon Arias burst into the area and was brought down by diving Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera.

Panama desperately needed a foothold in the game and went close when Roderick Miller headed against the post after a cross from Eric Davis.

But four minutes before the break, Colombia put the game beyond the reach of the Central Americans when Rodriguez showed great awareness to take a quick free-kick from in his own half, lifting the ball over the top to Luis Diaz.

The Liverpool winger raced goalward and with Mosquera caught in no-man's land pulled off a wonderful chip to make it 3-0.

Colombia kept calm control of the game after the break and added a fourth in the 70th minute with a 25-yard blast from Richard Rios.

Daniel Munoz had looked to be brought down inside the box but before the referee could blow his whistle, Rios pounced on the loose ball and blasted home.

In stoppage time, Panama defender Jose Cordoba crashed into Santiago Arias in the area and with Rodriguez having been substituted, Miguel Borja slotted home the penalty to complete the rout.

Related Topics

World Canada Liverpool Santiago Cordoba Charlotte Orlando Argentina Brazil Panama Colombia Uruguay Post From Top

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

9 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

9 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

9 hours ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

9 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

9 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

9 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

9 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

9 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

9 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

10 hours ago

More Stories From World