Rodriguez Inspires Colombia Into Semis With 5-0 Win Over Panama
Published July 07, 2024
Glendale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Confident Colombia marched into the semi-finals of the Copa America with an impressive 5-0 win over Panama on Saturday setting up a meeting with Brazil or Uruguay in the last four.
James Rodriguez delivered another top class performance for Colombia, creating two goals and scoring a penalty as Panama were put to the sword.
Colombia will face the winner of Saturday's last quarter-final in Charlotte on Wednesday.
The other semi-final, on Tuesday in New Jersey, will see world champions Argentina take on surprise package Canada.
Colombia went ahead in the eighth minute when Jhon Cordoba showed great strength to hold off his marker and power home a header from a Rodriguez corner.
Seven minutes later Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot after Jhon Arias burst into the area and was brought down by diving Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera.
Panama desperately needed a foothold in the game and went close when Roderick Miller headed against the post after a cross from Eric Davis.
But four minutes before the break, Colombia put the game beyond the reach of the Central Americans when Rodriguez showed great awareness to take a quick free-kick from in his own half, lifting the ball over the top to Luis Diaz.
The Liverpool winger raced goalward and with Mosquera caught in no-man's land pulled off a wonderful chip to make it 3-0.
Colombia kept calm control of the game after the break and added a fourth in the 70th minute with a 25-yard blast from Richard Rios.
Daniel Munoz had looked to be brought down inside the box but before the referee could blow his whistle, Rios pounced on the loose ball and blasted home.
In stoppage time, Panama defender Jose Cordoba crashed into Santiago Arias in the area and with Rodriguez having been substituted, Miguel Borja slotted home the penalty to complete the rout.
