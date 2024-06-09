Open Menu

Roglic Holds On To Win Second Criterium Du Dauphine

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Roglic holds on to win second Criterium du Dauphine

Plateau des Glières, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Slovenia's Primoz Roglic held off a late surge by American Matteo Jorgenson to win his second Criterium du Dauphine by just eight seconds on Sunday.

Roglic went into the last day of the pre-Tour de France race with a 1 minute 2 second lead on Jorgenson but the American put in a fine performance to come second in the eighth and final stage, just behind stage winner Carlos Rodriguez of Spain.

The 34-year-old Slovenian came in sixth on the day after forcing his way up the final ascent just in time to ensure he added a second Dauphine victory to his win in 2022.

Jorgenson, 24, of Visma failed to add a Criterium win to his Paris-Nice title this year as he ended up second in the overall classification.

Canadian Derek Gee was dropped by the leading group of Jorgenson and Rodriguez just before the finish line but rolled through in third place for the stage and consolidated his spot on the podium of the general ranking, 36sec behind Roglic.

Ineos' Rodriguez claimed a career-first Criterium stage win in Sunday's 160 kilometre mountainous run from Thones to Plateau des Glieres to jump to fourth in the overall ranking.

nf/bsp

Related Topics

France Fine Lead Spain Slovenia Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

19 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

19 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

19 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

19 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

19 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

19 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World