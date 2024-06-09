Roglic Holds On To Win Second Criterium Du Dauphine
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Plateau des Glières, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Slovenia's Primoz Roglic held off a late surge by American Matteo Jorgenson to win his second Criterium du Dauphine by just eight seconds on Sunday.
Roglic went into the last day of the pre-Tour de France race with a 1 minute 2 second lead on Jorgenson but the American put in a fine performance to come second in the eighth and final stage, just behind stage winner Carlos Rodriguez of Spain.
The 34-year-old Slovenian came in sixth on the day after forcing his way up the final ascent just in time to ensure he added a second Dauphine victory to his win in 2022.
Jorgenson, 24, of Visma failed to add a Criterium win to his Paris-Nice title this year as he ended up second in the overall classification.
Canadian Derek Gee was dropped by the leading group of Jorgenson and Rodriguez just before the finish line but rolled through in third place for the stage and consolidated his spot on the podium of the general ranking, 36sec behind Roglic.
Ineos' Rodriguez claimed a career-first Criterium stage win in Sunday's 160 kilometre mountainous run from Thones to Plateau des Glieres to jump to fourth in the overall ranking.
nf/bsp
Iran approves six candidates for June 28 presidential vote1 minute ago
Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab 'majority' of share offering1 minute ago
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,08431 minutes ago
Crippa extends Italian delight with European half-marathon victory2 hours ago
Belgians vote as far-right rise set to complicate government hunt2 hours ago
Swiss vote to boost renewable energy: polling institute2 hours ago
Missing UK journalist found dead on Greek island: police2 hours ago
Rising heatwaves, floods causing increase in snakebites across Southasia2 hours ago
Kolisi to miss Twickenham Test as weakened Springboks face Wales2 hours ago
Ukraine says hit Su-57 fighter jet inside Russia2 hours ago