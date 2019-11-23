Rogozin Confirms to Putin Construction of Vostochny Spaceport Continues on Schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on Saturday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the second phase of the Vostochny cosmodrome's construction was continuing on schedule.

"Currently, we use over 1,260 workers and 140 units of technical equipment.

It is in total correspondence with the construction plan. The schedule is maintained, despite [the fact] that it is quite cold down there," Rogozin told Putin during a meeting.

He added that he was checking on the work process every month.