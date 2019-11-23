UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rogozin Confirms To Putin Construction Of Vostochny Spaceport Continues On Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:53 PM

Rogozin Confirms to Putin Construction of Vostochny Spaceport Continues on Schedule

Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on Saturday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the second phase of the Vostochny cosmodrome's construction was continuing on schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on Saturday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the second phase of the Vostochny cosmodrome's construction was continuing on schedule.

"Currently, we use over 1,260 workers and 140 units of technical equipment.

It is in total correspondence with the construction plan. The schedule is maintained, despite [the fact] that it is quite cold down there," Rogozin told Putin during a meeting.

He added that he was checking on the work process every month.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Crimea Head Says Western Sanctions Failed to Under ..

1 minute ago

Govt to complete its constitutional term: Governor ..

3 minutes ago

Barcelona leave it late to sneak past Leganes

3 minutes ago

Ballet Beyond Borders, Pakistani artists enthralls ..

3 minutes ago

Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Simonyan to Co-Chair U ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l film festival concludes with 4 awards

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.