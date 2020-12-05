UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rogozin Presents Roscosmos-Made Nonlethal Gun

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:44 PM

Rogozin Presents Roscosmos-Made Nonlethal Gun

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has presented Kapral (Corporal) nonlethal pistol that is produced by the machine-building factory Zlatmash, a subsidiary of the Russian state space agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has presented Kapral (Corporal) nonlethal pistol that is produced by the machine-building factory Zlatmash, a subsidiary of the Russian state space agency.

"Roscosmos' companies produce not only rocket-space production. We produce a wide range of power and medical equipment, light railway transport, elevators and much more. Those who can create the most complex engineering constructions - space-vehicle launching sites, are able to fulfill any other order. But probably few people know that Roscosmos also produces small arms. I will tell you about some types of our Zlatmash's products," Rogozin wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The Roscosmos chief attached a promotional video and a link to Zlatmash's site to his post. The video features the Kapral nonlethal gun designed for security agents. The pistol is based on Kedr submachine gun.

According to the video, the pistol's small footprint enables its owner to carry it covertly under clothing.

Founded in 1939, Zlatmash is located in the Ural Federal District. The factory produces various types of rifled hunting, combat, service and pneumatic weapons, as well as electric cookers and heating radiators.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter SITE Post

Recent Stories

First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot Interna ..

2 minutes ago

Three including woman shot dead in karak

2 minutes ago

Women rights, laws to be ensured, says Syeda Shehl ..

2 minutes ago

Tri Nations result - Australia 16 Argentina 16

2 minutes ago

PHA decides to start tree plantation at various po ..

10 minutes ago

Australia and Argentina draw 16-16 in Tri Nations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.