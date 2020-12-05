Rogozin Presents Roscosmos-Made Nonlethal Gun

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has presented Kapral (Corporal) nonlethal pistol that is produced by the machine-building factory Zlatmash, a subsidiary of the Russian state space agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has presented Kapral (Corporal) nonlethal pistol that is produced by the machine-building factory Zlatmash, a subsidiary of the Russian state space agency.

"Roscosmos' companies produce not only rocket-space production. We produce a wide range of power and medical equipment, light railway transport, elevators and much more. Those who can create the most complex engineering constructions - space-vehicle launching sites, are able to fulfill any other order. But probably few people know that Roscosmos also produces small arms. I will tell you about some types of our Zlatmash's products," Rogozin wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The Roscosmos chief attached a promotional video and a link to Zlatmash's site to his post. The video features the Kapral nonlethal gun designed for security agents. The pistol is based on Kedr submachine gun.

According to the video, the pistol's small footprint enables its owner to carry it covertly under clothing.

Founded in 1939, Zlatmash is located in the Ural Federal District. The factory produces various types of rifled hunting, combat, service and pneumatic weapons, as well as electric cookers and heating radiators.