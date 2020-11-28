UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rogozin Refutes Media Reports On Delayed Launch Of Russia's Soyuz From Kourou Spaceport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:01 PM

Rogozin Refutes Media Reports on Delayed Launch of Russia's Soyuz From Kourou Spaceport

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, on Saturday refuted media reports that the launch of the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite on a Soyuz carrier had been delayed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, on Saturday refuted media reports that the launch of the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite on a Soyuz carrier had been delayed.

Earlier in the day, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik that the launch, planned to take place from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on November 29, would be postponed by a day or two.

"This is not true. The launch will take place on the previously set date, which is early tomorrow morning. The postponement is possible only due to weather conditions, but for now, we are preparing for tomorrow," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Falcon Eye-2 was expected to be launched in early March, but there was a delay due to issues with Fregat M upper stage, which had to be replaced, and temporary closure of the Kourou spaceport in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Twitter Kourou United Arab Emirates March November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism shares positive industry outlook wit ..

3 minutes ago

Wanted member of criminals' gang held, valuables a ..

5 minutes ago

DC reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

5 minutes ago

116,149 drivers fined during ongoing year over car ..

7 minutes ago

Pak Army off to a flying start in National Junior ..

7 minutes ago

Ahmed Faraz park to be built in Kohat

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.