MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, on Saturday refuted media reports that the launch of the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite on a Soyuz carrier had been delayed.

Earlier in the day, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik that the launch, planned to take place from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on November 29, would be postponed by a day or two.

"This is not true. The launch will take place on the previously set date, which is early tomorrow morning. The postponement is possible only due to weather conditions, but for now, we are preparing for tomorrow," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Falcon Eye-2 was expected to be launched in early March, but there was a delay due to issues with Fregat M upper stage, which had to be replaced, and temporary closure of the Kourou spaceport in light of the coronavirus pandemic.