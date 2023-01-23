UrduPoint.com

Rogozin Says He Has Detailed Information On Weapon Used In Donetsk Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 05:33 PM

The former CEO of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik that satellite imagery had helped spot the howitzer from which he was attacked in Donetsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The former CEO of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik that satellite imagery had helped spot the howitzer from which he was attacked in Donetsk.

In December of last year, the hotel where Rogozin and a group of Russian military advisers were staying in Donetsk came under fire. The ex-space official was wounded in the spine by a shell fragment, while one of the military advisers was killed.

"Since I worked for four years in our state corporation Roscosmos, I have good friends, partners and comrades there. I had requested an accurate map, a picture that was taken that day, that evening, by one of our spacecraft.

I believe that we have established exactly the weapon from which the shot was fired, which was at the optimal distance and position for shots. We continue to monitor this combat crew, which fired at us, and I hope, when I return, they will be found and destroyed," Rogozin said.

Since November 2022, the former Roscosmos CEO has been heading an inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which provides technical support to units in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

