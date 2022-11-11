Rogozin Says He Headed Group of Military Advisers in Special Operation Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik that he had headed an inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the special military operation, which provides military-technical support to units in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We have created the Tsar's Wolves inspection group, which consists of experienced military advisers and experts with rich military experience. Its main task is to provide military-technical support to the DPR and LPR units participating in hostilities as part of a special military operation. The group is currently time is actively working in the special military operation zone under my direct supervision. We operate here as a volunteer unit," Rogozin said.

According to Rogozin, the name of the group is historical and goes back to the Russian volunteer detachments created in Yugoslavia in November 1992. Rogozin himself in the past took part as a fighter of a volunteer detachment in the Transnistrian (1992) and Bosnian conflicts.

Earlier, Rogozin posted on his Telegram channel a photo with a battalion commander of the Somali assault battalion of the DPR troops. In the picture, he is in full combat gear and a bulletproof vest, with a first aid kit, a combat knife, a carbine, to which the wounded are hooked in case of evacuation.

On Thursday, Rogozin announced successful tests in the DPR of a "smart sight" for mortars with the participation of the Tsar's Wolves center.