Rogozin Says US Unlikely To Be Able To 'Gloss Over' Direct Assistance To Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Rogozin Says US Unlikely to Be Able to 'Gloss Over' Direct Assistance to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, says that it will be impossible for Washington to "gloss over" the direct involvement of the US in the transfer of intelligence to Kiev, which has facilitated the killing of Russian military personnel.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported citing senior American officials that the United States has been providing intelligence to Kiev about Russian units, which has allowed Ukrainian troops to target and kill Russians during the special military operation.

"You are unlikely to be able to gloss over the direct participation of the United States in the killing of Russian military personnel and the transfer of intelligence, including space communications and surveillance services, which were carried out by the orbital groups of the United States, including Starlink, and the European Union," Rogozin said on his Telegram channel commenting on The New York Times report.

According to the newspaper, the US has been providing location and other details about the movement of Russian troops to Kiev. Officials declined to tell The New York Times how many Russian officers have been killed as a result of this direct US assistance to Kiev.

"We are not vindictive, but we are angry and we have good memory," Rogozin warned on Telegram.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

In March, CIA Director William Burns said during a congressional hearing that the United States has done intensive intelligence sharing with Ukraine and continues to do so.

