Rogozin Will Eventually Get New Job - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Former head of Russian state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will eventually be employed, the Kremlin will inform about this in a timely manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.

"Over time, Rogozin will be employed, we will inform about this in a timely manner, he will have a new job," Peskov said when asked whether Rogozin would be offered any new position.

