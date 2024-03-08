Rogue Agent And Reporters: Italy Hit By Privacy Scandal
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Italy's political class was in an uproar this week after a police officer was caught delving into the private financial and judicial files of VIPs, and accused of passing the information to journalists.
Prosecutors are investigating the illegal accessing of information on hundreds of high-profile people, said to include figures as diverse as footballer Ronaldo, the rapper Fedez, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and the late Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend.
The story dates back to 2022 when the newspaper Domani published an investigation into the income of Crosetto -- then newly appointed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's cabinet -- revealing his work for defence companies.
He lodged a complaint, prompting an investigation that led to Pasquale Striano, an officer of the Guardia di Finanza financial crimes police, deployed to the National Anti-Mafia Directorate (DNA).
Between November 2019 and November 2022, it later emerged, Striano made tens of thousands of searches in official databases in what investigating prosecutor Raffaele Cantone described as a "frantic search for information".
Some searches in the databases -- which include information on ongoing legal proceedings, including over suspected financial transactions -- were justified as part of his job.
But, in a hearing before a parliamentary committee on the mafia on Thursday, Cantone said his team was investigating 800 potentially irregular entries relating to 165 people, many of them "subjects in the public eye, so-called VIPs".
He said Striano is accused of illegal access to a computer system and publication of official information.
A separate strand of the investigation is also targeting an anti-mafia prosecutor in Rome, Antonio Laudati, suspected of having asked Striano to conduct four unjustified inquiries.
Striano's motivation remains unclear. The prosecutor said the officer was not cooperating with the inquiry and as yet, no financial benefit had emerged.
Cantone confirmed four journalists had also been targeted in the investigation.
