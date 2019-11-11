Rogue 'Bin Laden' elephant caught in India after killing 5 people

(@FahadShabbir)

Guwahati, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :An elephant named after the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden that killed five Indian villagers has been caught after a massive operation to hunt down the creature, officials said Monday.

Wildlife officers tracked the pachyderm -- dubbed "Laden" by the locals it menaced in northeastern Assam state -- through a forest for several days using drones and domesticated elephants.

"We started the final leg of the operation today... Two darts were fired by experts which had tranquilised the male elephant," a senior forestry official told AFP.