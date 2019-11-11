Rogue 'Bin Laden' Elephant Caught In India After Killing 5 People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:13 PM
An elephant named after the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden that killed five Indian villagers has been caught after a massive operation to hunt down the creature, officials said Monday
Wildlife officers tracked the pachyderm -- dubbed "Laden" by the locals it menaced in northeastern Assam state -- through a forest for several days using drones and domesticated elephants.
"We started the final leg of the operation today... Two darts were fired by experts which had tranquilised the male elephant," a senior forestry official told AFP.