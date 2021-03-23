UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rohingya Camp Fire Kills 15 Refugees In Bangladesh - UN

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rohingya Camp Fire Kills 15 Refugees in Bangladesh - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The massive fire that this week ripped through one of the world's largest refugee camps in Bangladesh, housing thousands of Rohingya people, claimed 15 lives and hurt more than 560, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday.

"Based on provisional reports... 15 refugees are confirmed to have tragically lost their lives in the fire. More than 560 have been injured and an estimated 400 people are still missing," Johannes van der Klaauw, the agency's representative in Dhaka, told a news briefing in Geneva.

The blaze tore through the Kutupalong Balukhali camp on Monday, destroying at least 10,000 tents and leaving some 45,000 people without shelter or belongings. The figures are expected to go up in the coming days as assessments continue, the spokesperson said.

Camps in Cox's Bazar, a Bangladeshi port town, currently host over 870,000 Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled Myanmar's Rakhine state when persecution of the Muslim minority by security forces began there almost four years ago.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Bangladesh United Nations Minority Dhaka Geneva Van Myanmar Muslim Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

11 minutes ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

38 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;The Journey of Humanity&#039; painting sold ..

41 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.