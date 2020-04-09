UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rohingya Camps In Bangladesh Put Under 'complete Lockdown'

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:34 PM

Rohingya camps in Bangladesh put under 'complete lockdown'

Bangladesh has imposed a "complete lockdown" in Cox's Bazar district home to over a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar to halt the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday

Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Bangladesh has imposed a "complete lockdown" in Cox's Bazar district -- home to over a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar -- to halt the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

Experts have warned that the disease could spread quickly through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys where the persecuted Muslim minority are housed in canvas and bamboo shacks.

No cases have been confirmed in the camps but one infection has been recorded nearby.

And with the official number of cases doubling to more than 200 nationwide in the last five days, including 20 deaths, officials ordered a lockdown of the district from late Wednesday.

The area "will be put under complete lockdown -- no entry, no exit -- until the situation improves," the directive said.

Police and soldiers set up roadblocks on the main roads of the district, home to 3.4 million people including the Rohingya refugees, and were conducting patrols inside and around the camps on Thursday.

Refugee commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukder said movement restrictions on aid workers had also been imposed, cutting manpower by 80 percent.

"Only emergency food supply and medical services can continue work in the camps by maintaining extreme caution," he told AFP.

Anyone with a recent history of travel abroad would also be prevented from entering the camps until they completed a quarantine, he added.

- Misinformation - More than 740,000 Rohingya fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown across the border in Myanmar and resettled in the squalid refugee camps of Cox's Bazar, where around 200,000 refugees were already living.

Rights groups and activists have expressed concerns that the camps have become hotspots for misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic because of an internet ban imposed last September.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya woke up in the middle of the night last month to recite the Muslim call to prayer, after rumours spread that the act could stop the spread of the virus.

Amnesty International has warned that basic accurate information about the disease was failing to reach many refugees in the camps.

The refugee commissioner said his office had asked Dhaka to remove the internet restrictions.

Related Topics

Internet Bangladesh Minority Dhaka Myanmar September Border 2017 Prayer Muslim From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Payments started under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Progr ..

5 minutes ago

Slater wants Haider Ali in Pak squad for T20 WC

6 minutes ago

UAE Gets Invitation to Participate in G20 Energy T ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detects ..

26 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 88,30 ..

28 seconds ago

French regulator orders Google to negotiate copyri ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.