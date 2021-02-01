Rohingya Community Leader Condemns Apparent Coup in Myanmar as Attempt to 'Kill Democracy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Rohingya condemn the apparent coup in Myanmar that saw the military declare a state of emergency and detain several leading officials, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, a Rohingya community leader told the Reuters news agency on Monday.

"We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy," Dil Mohammed told the agency.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning raid. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, the second since the end of military rule in the country in 2011.

Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."

The Rohingya people, a Muslim ethnic group that predominantly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine State, have been targeted by the country's military for multiple years. Roughly 740,000 Rohingya people fled to Bangladesh in 2017, during an uptick of violence in Rakhine State.