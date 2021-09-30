UrduPoint.com

Rohingya Leader Shot Dead In Bangladeshi Refugee Camp - Rights Group

Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:07 PM

An informal leader of nearly a million Rohingya living in Bangladesh has been shot dead in the country's largest refugee camp, a prominent human rights group said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) An informal leader of nearly a million Rohingya living in Bangladesh has been shot dead in the country's largest refugee camp, a prominent human rights group said.

Mohibullah, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was assaulted by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday after receiving multiple death threats in recent years.

"His killing is a stark demonstration of the risks faced by those in the camps who speak up for freedom and against violence," Human Rights Watch South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said on Wednesday.

HRW said the 46-year-old documented suspected crimes committed by military in Myanmar against the Buddhist-majority country's minority Muslim population, many of whom fled to neighboring Bangladesh since the start of the 2017 crackdown.

The rights advocacy said that Mohibullah's death undermined Rohingya's struggle for rights and protection in refugee camps and their efforts to return to their homes in Myanmar. It urged Bangladesh to promptly investigate his killing.

