Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Risks Being Hit by Cyclone - Oxfam

A weather cyclone could potentially hit the Bangladeshi town of Cox's Baza, where a large Rohingya refugee camp is situated, Oxfam International charity organization said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A weather cyclone could potentially hit the Bangladeshi town of Cox's Baza, where a large Rohingya refugee camp is situated, Oxfam International charity organization said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned about the cyclone in its special weather bulletin.

"The Cyclone, which looks likely to form off the coast over the weekend, could bring further suffering and destruction to the camps on top of a potentially devastating health crisis," the organization said in a statement, mentioning an outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp.

According to UN figures, more than 700,000 Rohingya have either fled Myanmar or have been driven out of the country to neighboring Bangladesh due to hostilities that erupted when the government launched an offensive in Rakhine in response to an attack on security forces' posts in August 2017. The United Nations called the situation a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."