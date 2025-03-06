Open Menu

Rohingya Refugee Food Aid To Be Halved From Next Month: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Rohingya refugee food aid to be halved from next month: UN

Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Rations will be halved for around one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from next month due to a lack of funds, the United Nations food agency has said.

Huge numbers of the persecuted and stateless Rohingya community live in squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, most arriving after having fled from a 2017 military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

Successive aid cuts have already caused severe hardship among Rohingya in the overcrowded settlements, who are reliant on aid and suffer from rampant malnutrition.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said in a letter on Wednesday that "severe funding shortfalls" had forced a cut in monthly food vouchers from $12.50 to $6.00 per person.

"Unfortunately, we have still not received sufficient funding, and cost-saving measures alone are not enough," the letter said.

Md. Shamsud Douza of Bangladesh's refugee agency told AFP that his office would meet community leaders next week to discuss the cuts.

A decision by US President Donald Trump's administration to make drastic cuts to foreign aid has sent shockwaves through humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

But WFP's Kun Li said that the United States remained a donor for Rohingya aid and the ration cuts reflected a "funding gap across multiple sources".

Funds raised were only half the $852 million sought by foreign aid agencies, she told AFP.

Wednesday's letter comes days before a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is slated to meet Rohingya refugees to mark the annual Muslim Ramadan fast.

The 2017 crackdown in Myanmar -- now the subject of a UN genocide investigation -- sent around 750,000 Rohingya fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh with harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.

Bangladesh has struggled to support its refugee population. The prospects of a wholesale return to Myanmar or resettlement elsewhere are remote.

Rohingya living in the camps around Cox's Bazar are not allowed to seek employment and are almost entirely dependent on limited humanitarian aid to survive.

Large numbers of refugees have attempted hazardous sea crossings in an effort to find a better life away from the camps, including more than 250 Rohingya who arrived in Indonesia in January.

Recent Stories

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

27 minutes ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

32 minutes ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

56 minutes ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

1 hour ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

12 hours ago

More Stories From World