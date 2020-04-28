Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh at Great Risk Due to COVID-19 Lockdown - Rights Watchdog

COVID-19 lockdown measures in Bangladesh have led to a drastic reduction in the number of humanitarian workers in the country's refugee camps, placing displaced Rohingya people at great risk, a prominent rights group said Tuesday

"Bangladesh authorities need to protect against the spread of Covid-19 in the Rohingya refugee camps, but every effort should be made to limit the harm from lockdown measures," Human Rights Watch's (HRW) Asia director Brad Adams said in a press release.

On April 8, refugee camps in the border district of Cox's Bazar were placed in total lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Staffing levels in the camps were reduced by 80 percent as restrictions were placed on the movements of aid workers.

"Any Covid-19-related restrictions shouldn't significantly hinder aid groups' ability to provide food, water, health care, and protection," Adams said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has previously warned of the potential for COVID-19 to spread rapidly among the displaced Rohingya population.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 742,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh as of June 2019 amid ethnic conflict in the neighboring country of Myanmar.

Health authorities in Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed a record 549 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, up from 497 on Monday. In total, 6,462 people have contracted the disease, 155 of which have died.