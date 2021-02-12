Rohingya Refugees 'More Fearful' to Repatriate When Junta in Power - Rights NGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Muslim Rohingya minority refugees have more fears of repatriation now that the military seized power in Myanmar, Human Rights Watch told Sputnik.

Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director, noted that the Myanmar military government states its intention to continue talks with Bangladesh about the repatriation of over 1 million Rohingya in refugee camps back to northern Rakhine state.

"But let's see if they are true to their word. What is clear so far is the Rohingya are more fearful of returning to their country if a military government is in power, so this takeover may cause further difficulties in enabling the Rohingya to return home voluntarily, with dignity and in safety," Robertson stressed.

According to him, "no one should forget that it was the military's campaign of crimes against humanity and acts of genocide that drove the Rohingya out of the country in 2017.

"

However, these are not only Rohingya that have borne the brunt of military attacks in the past, the rights activist warned, adding that the coup makes the situation more complicated for other ethnic minorities as well.

"Most of the ethnic peoples of Myanmar -- such as the Rohingya, Rakhine, Karen, Kachin and others - who are IDPs have been displaced because of Tatmadaw attacks in their region. The military takeover of the government has increased the threat to IDPs," he said.

The Rohingya people, a Muslim ethnic group that predominantly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine State, have been targeted by the country's military for years. Only in the first weeks after the August 2017 crackdown, more than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, which had already hosted well over 200,000 Rohingya refugees.