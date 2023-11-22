Rohingya refugees stranded on Indonesia beach fear being pushed back to sea

Sabang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) More than 200 Rohingya refugees were huddled on the beaches of a remote Indonesian island Wednesday after weeks adrift on a wooden boat, with the United Nations trying to resist efforts by locals to push the members of the persecuted Myanmar minority back to sea.

The latest arrivals were part of more than 1,000 desperate and exhausted members of the persecuted Myanmar minority who landed on the shores of Aceh province in western Indonesia in the last week.

Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya risk their lives each year making sea journeys from refugee camps in Bangladesh, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The latest group of 219 refugees, which included 72 men, 91 women and 56 children, arrived in Sabang city in Aceh province, located on an island off the tip of northern Sumatra, at around 11:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) Tuesday.

But they were rejected by locals who threatened to put them back to sea.

"How can we go anywhere?" 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Rahman asked. "We don't want to go back."

His group had spent 15 days at sea after leaving Bangladesh for Aceh, he said.

The engine of their vessel -- which could be seen bobbing offshore -- had been damaged, leaving them unable to travel elsewhere, he added.

The UN refugee agency said Acehnese locals have sought to push Rohingya boats from Bangladesh back to sea three times in the last week.

"The situation in the field now is not good. The rejection virus has been spread to all people," UN refugee agency protection associate Faisal Rahman told AFP on Wednesday.

Many Acehnese, who themselves have memories of decades of bloody conflict, have long been sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslims.

But some say their patience has been tested, claiming the Rohingya consume scarce resources and occasionally come into conflict with locals.

The refugees were seen huddled on a beach in Sabang on Wednesday, surrounded by a yellow cordon and security officers to stop them from running away.

Next to screaming babies, some children on the beach whacked the sand and built sandcastles, seemingly oblivious to the fractious situation unfolding around them.