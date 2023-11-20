Open Menu

Rohit Admits India 'not Good Enough' After World Cup Final Loss

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Rohit admits India 'not good enough' after World Cup final loss

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) India captain Rohit Sharma admitted his team were "not good enough" after slumping to a six-wicket loss to Australia in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The hosts, who came in undefeated into the title clash with 10 wins, were bowled out for 240, a total Australia overhauled in 43 overs with Travis Head smashing 137 in Ahmedabad.

The result shattered India's dreams of ending a global title drought stretching back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"I mean the result hasn't gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But proud of the team," Rohit said after the loss.

"It wasn't supposed to be. Honestly, 20-30 more runs would've been good.

I thought when KL (Rahul) and Virat (Kohli) were batting, we were looking at 270-280 at that point and we kept losing wickets."

Rohit hit a quickfire 47 before Australia hit back with wickets and bowled out the hosts in 50 overs despite fifties from Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66).

Australia slipped to 47-3, but the left-handed Travis Head stood firm and put on 192 runs with Marnus Labuschagne, who made an undefeated 58.

"With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets but credit to Travis Head and Marnus," said Rohit.

"They put us completely out of the game and I thought the wicket got better to bat under lights. I mean we knew under lights, it would be better but don't want to give that as an excuse."

Related Topics

India World Australia Drought Ahmedabad Virat Kohli KL Rahul Travis Head From

Recent Stories

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

16 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago

More Stories From World