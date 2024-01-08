Rohit returns to skipper India T20 side against Afghanistan

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) India's Rohit Sharma will skipper the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, fresh from celebrating the quickest win in Test history in South Africa, India's cricket board said Sunday.

Earlier in January, Rohit led India to thrash South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test, a match which took only 107 overs and was completed on the second afternoon.

Sharma now returns to lead his team in the T20 format, alongside key player Virat Kohli.

Both last played a T20I in November 2022, when India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 2024 T20 World Cup takes place in the West Indies and the USA in June.

The three-match T20 series opens in Mohali on January 11, followed by Indore on January 14 and Bengaluru on January 17, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar