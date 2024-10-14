Role of government, poverty research tipped for economics Nobel

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Closing the season, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the Nobel economics prize on Monday, with specialists on credit, the role of government, and wealth inequality seen as possible contenders.

The winner of the prestigious prize, which last year went to American economist Claudia Goldin, will be announced at 11:45 am (0945 GMT).

Goldin was recognised "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes" and was ironically one of very few women ever handed the prize.

Of the 93 laureates honoured since 1969, only three have been women -- Goldin in 2023, her compatriot Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and French-American Esther Duflo in 2019..