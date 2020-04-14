Rolex, Patek Philippe ditch Baselworld to create new watch fair

Five of the world's biggest luxury watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel, announced Tuesday they would withdraw from Baselworld to create a new watch fair

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Five of the world's biggest luxury watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel, announced Tuesday they would withdraw from Baselworld to create a new watch fair.

Joined by jeweller Chopard and Rolex subsidiary Tudor, the brands that for decades were considered pillars of the iconic fair in the northern Swiss city of Basel have decided to leave and instead create an annual event in Geneva, starting in April 2021, the Foundation High Horology (FHH) said in a statement.

"This departure follows a number of unilateral decisions made without consultation by Baselworld management," the statement said.