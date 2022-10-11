Rolling Blackouts Introduced in Kiev After Air Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Rolling blackouts were introduced in Kiev and the Kiev Region on Tuesday due to the damage to energy infrastructure facilities after Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian media reported.

Blackouts will last four hours and affect 10 Kiev districts, the Strana.ua news portal reported, citing DTEK, the utility servicing the Ukrainian capital and several other regions.

The power is scheduled to be turned off in Kiev from 8.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m. local time (from 05:00 to 09:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00 GMT), according to the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Ukrenergo power company also introduced emergency shutdown of power supplies to some industrial and household facilities in the Kiev Region.

"We appeal to customers with a request not to turn on powerful electrical appliances (washing machines, boilers, air conditioners, electric kettles, etc.) during the evening peak from 17:00 to 22:00 (from 14:00 to 19:00 GMT)," the company said in a statement.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure used for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

In particular, Putin condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. He said that Ukraine also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Ukraine reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

A series of explosions took place across Ukraine on Tuesday. Some of them are believed to be the air defense systems in operation.